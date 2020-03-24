13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy fantastic mountain and city light views in this 4 bed 5 bath stunner! This single level home features low maintenance desert landscaping, 3 car garage, wet bar, 2 fireplaces, formal living & dining rooms, and den that could easily be used as 5th bedroom. Dreamy open kitchen has been completely remodeled with Thermador stainless steel appliances, tiled back-splash, granite countertops, recessed lighting, centered island with sink and breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry with crown molding. Genuine master suite includes private exit, fireplace, lavish full bath with dual vanity, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous backyard offers a covered patio, grassy area, built-in BBQ, and refreshing blue pool ready for your summer enjoyment!