Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive

13496 East Bloomfield Drive · (602) 525-3224
Location

13496 East Bloomfield Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4427 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy fantastic mountain and city light views in this 4 bed 5 bath stunner! This single level home features low maintenance desert landscaping, 3 car garage, wet bar, 2 fireplaces, formal living & dining rooms, and den that could easily be used as 5th bedroom. Dreamy open kitchen has been completely remodeled with Thermador stainless steel appliances, tiled back-splash, granite countertops, recessed lighting, centered island with sink and breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry with crown molding. Genuine master suite includes private exit, fireplace, lavish full bath with dual vanity, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous backyard offers a covered patio, grassy area, built-in BBQ, and refreshing blue pool ready for your summer enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have any available units?
13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have?
Some of 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does offer parking.
Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive has a pool.
Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13496 E BLOOMFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
