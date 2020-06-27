All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM

13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive

13448 East Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13448 East Bloomfield Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Gorgeous home located in the mountainside with relaxing pool and stunning views!! Large open kitchen with large pantry, double wall ovens, and wine fridge in island with granite counters!! Separate living and family rooms with formal dining and lounge room!! Partially furnished with modern, exclusive high end designer furniture!! Master suite has stunning views of the mountains, huge walk-in closet, his and hers sinks with vanity and jacuzzi garden tub! Relax in the resort style backyard with mountain views, sparkling pool, stone patio and seating areas with lush landscaping!! Close to Mayo Clinic, golf courses, and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have any available units?
13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have?
Some of 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive offer parking?
No, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive has a pool.
Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13448 E BLOOMFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
