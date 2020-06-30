All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

13302 N 101ST Way

13302 North 101st Way · No Longer Available
Location

13302 North 101st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! Experience Mountainview Ranch Community! Single Level, w/POOL, 3 bd, 2ba, 2car garage w/CABINETS & work bench! TILE in Kitchen, Master & Guest Bath REPLACED 12/8/16. BAMBOO FLOORING in Family room! Large living & dining room, VAULTED ceilings, BEAUTIFUL WINDOW overlooks pool, LOTS of Natural LIGHT throughout home, 2-way FIREPLACE! Enjoy breakfast on the COVERED PATIO next to the water in the Pebble Tec Pool! Plus Orange and Grapefruit Tree! Master Bath has DOUBLE SINKS, separate shower & tub, WALK-IN closet and DOOR to BACK PATIO! Rent INCLUDES monthly YARD & weekly POOL SERVICE. Close to Cheyenne Elementary School, minutes to BASIS School, plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, grocery stores. Just a mile away from the 101 Freeway access! This one has it ALL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 N 101ST Way have any available units?
13302 N 101ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13302 N 101ST Way have?
Some of 13302 N 101ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 N 101ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
13302 N 101ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 N 101ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 13302 N 101ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13302 N 101ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 13302 N 101ST Way offers parking.
Does 13302 N 101ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13302 N 101ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 N 101ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 13302 N 101ST Way has a pool.
Does 13302 N 101ST Way have accessible units?
No, 13302 N 101ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 N 101ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13302 N 101ST Way has units with dishwashers.

