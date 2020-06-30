13302 N 101ST Way

Amenities

LOCATION! Experience Mountainview Ranch Community! Single Level, w/POOL, 3 bd, 2ba, 2car garage w/CABINETS & work bench! TILE in Kitchen, Master & Guest Bath REPLACED 12/8/16. BAMBOO FLOORING in Family room! Large living & dining room, VAULTED ceilings, BEAUTIFUL WINDOW overlooks pool, LOTS of Natural LIGHT throughout home, 2-way FIREPLACE! Enjoy breakfast on the COVERED PATIO next to the water in the Pebble Tec Pool! Plus Orange and Grapefruit Tree! Master Bath has DOUBLE SINKS, separate shower & tub, WALK-IN closet and DOOR to BACK PATIO! Rent INCLUDES monthly YARD & weekly POOL SERVICE. Close to Cheyenne Elementary School, minutes to BASIS School, plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, grocery stores. Just a mile away from the 101 Freeway access! This one has it ALL!