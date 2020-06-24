12932 E SAHUARO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Location! Location! Location! This property is such a gem! The open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 3 car garage and an abundance of flexible living spaces.Gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, S/S appliances, a center prep island and a peninsula for extra seating as well. This pristine home is N/S exposure with tons of natural light and a neutral palette. Step outside to the sparkling pool or relax under the covered patio. Very close to schools and short walk to Rio Montana Park! This rental is a perfect 10! Must see!Pool & Landscaping is included in rent.