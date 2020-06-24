All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12932 E SAHUARO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12932 E SAHUARO Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

12932 E SAHUARO Drive

12932 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12932 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! This property is such a gem! The open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 3 car garage and an abundance of flexible living spaces.Gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, S/S appliances, a center prep island and a peninsula for extra seating as well. This pristine home is N/S exposure with tons of natural light and a neutral palette. Step outside to the sparkling pool or relax under the covered patio. Very close to schools and short walk to Rio Montana Park! This rental is a perfect 10! Must see!Pool & Landscaping is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
12932 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 12932 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12932 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12932 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12932 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive offers parking.
Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12932 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12932 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College