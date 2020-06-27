All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:57 AM

12830 N 95TH Way

12830 North 95th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12830 North 95th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A MUST SEE! JUST REMODELED!! Enjoy this desirable Beautiful Sweetwater Ranch 3ba/2ba single story home located on a very quiet street backing to a private greenbelt,with view fencing, includes 24/7 access to all community amenities, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, bike/walking paths. Brand new granite thru-out. Master bath redone, brand new tile flooring, new front load washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, shutters thru-out, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters. The front yard is maintained by HOA & courtyard/backyard by owner quarterly, Solar hot water heater and top of the line Water Softner. High Efficiency A/C. Shopping, restaurants, and the 101 are minutes from your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 N 95TH Way have any available units?
12830 N 95TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 N 95TH Way have?
Some of 12830 N 95TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 N 95TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
12830 N 95TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 N 95TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 12830 N 95TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12830 N 95TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 12830 N 95TH Way offers parking.
Does 12830 N 95TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12830 N 95TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 N 95TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 12830 N 95TH Way has a pool.
Does 12830 N 95TH Way have accessible units?
No, 12830 N 95TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 N 95TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12830 N 95TH Way has units with dishwashers.
