12830 N 95TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

A MUST SEE! JUST REMODELED!! Enjoy this desirable Beautiful Sweetwater Ranch 3ba/2ba single story home located on a very quiet street backing to a private greenbelt,with view fencing, includes 24/7 access to all community amenities, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, bike/walking paths. Brand new granite thru-out. Master bath redone, brand new tile flooring, new front load washer/dryer, vaulted ceilings, shutters thru-out, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters. The front yard is maintained by HOA & courtyard/backyard by owner quarterly, Solar hot water heater and top of the line Water Softner. High Efficiency A/C. Shopping, restaurants, and the 101 are minutes from your door.