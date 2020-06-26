12430 N 74TH Street

Amenities

This 3 BR, 2 BA Scottsdale home w/pool and 2CG is nicely upgraded for maximum comfort! Large lot backs wash providing privacy and plenty of room. Tumbled travertine in high traffic areas and at fireplace surround; accent paint T/O. Updated kitchen with 42'' raised-panel cabinetry, granite counters, a kitchen island w/pendant lights & sleek black appliances opens to dining & living rooms. Vaulted and beamed family room allows for consistent open feel. Ensuite master has travertine surround dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower with glass doors. Second bath has glass-enclosed tub/shower combo, pedestal sink, and custom mirror & lighting. Manicured rear yard features diving pool with brick trim & 'cool' deck and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Elementary school w/i walking distance