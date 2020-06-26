All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12430 N 74TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12430 N 74TH Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

12430 N 74TH Street

12430 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12430 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 3 BR, 2 BA Scottsdale home w/pool and 2CG is nicely upgraded for maximum comfort! Large lot backs wash providing privacy and plenty of room. Tumbled travertine in high traffic areas and at fireplace surround; accent paint T/O. Updated kitchen with 42'' raised-panel cabinetry, granite counters, a kitchen island w/pendant lights & sleek black appliances opens to dining & living rooms. Vaulted and beamed family room allows for consistent open feel. Ensuite master has travertine surround dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower with glass doors. Second bath has glass-enclosed tub/shower combo, pedestal sink, and custom mirror & lighting. Manicured rear yard features diving pool with brick trim & 'cool' deck and covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Elementary school w/i walking distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12430 N 74TH Street have any available units?
12430 N 74TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12430 N 74TH Street have?
Some of 12430 N 74TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12430 N 74TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12430 N 74TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12430 N 74TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12430 N 74TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12430 N 74TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12430 N 74TH Street offers parking.
Does 12430 N 74TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12430 N 74TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12430 N 74TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12430 N 74TH Street has a pool.
Does 12430 N 74TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12430 N 74TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12430 N 74TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12430 N 74TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College