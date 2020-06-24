12059 N 118TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Executive Contemporary Family Home on Premium Golf Course Lot on 16th Green with golf path on Opposite side for Privacy. Great Street Appeal with courtyard entry to home. Floor to ceiling walls of glass as you enter, in Living Rm, Family Rm & Master sitting room. Gourmet Cooks Kitchen is ideal for friends & family gatherings. Granite Countertops, expansive prep island, HUGE Walk-in Pantry, gas cook top. Opens to Breakfast Rm & Spacious Family Rm with impressive floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. Spilt Master Suite has Office/Sitting/Exercise area, BIG Walk-in Closet & luxury bathroom. Opposite 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. Backyard Privacy with Tranquil Mountain Views. Spa cascades into pool, Built-in BBQ & lawn. In Prestigious 24 Hour Guard Gated ANCALA COUNTRY CLUB with close proximity to Desirable Scottsdale & BASIS Schools, hiking trails, Mayo Clinic, dining & shopping, easy access to Freeways.