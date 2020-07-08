All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

12055 E Mercer Ln

12055 East Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12055 East Mercer Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Welcome to paradise! This 4 bedroom coventry home is loaded with upgrades. Entry has tile w-granite inlays. Kitchen opens to family room and has granite counters, island, eat in kitchen, and beautiful views of the mountains and city. Master suite is downstairs and has exit to backyard and pool Huge master bathroom with separate shower and tub and massive walk in closet! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a game room with balcony overlooking the desert and more views. Backyard is an oasis with pebble tec play pool, water feature, grass, and view fencing. All appliances are included along with washer and dryer. Call today for easy showing! Sorry, no cats. **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 FOR RENTING THIS HOME!!** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 E Mercer Ln have any available units?
12055 E Mercer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12055 E Mercer Ln have?
Some of 12055 E Mercer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 E Mercer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12055 E Mercer Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 E Mercer Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12055 E Mercer Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12055 E Mercer Ln offer parking?
No, 12055 E Mercer Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12055 E Mercer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12055 E Mercer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 E Mercer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12055 E Mercer Ln has a pool.
Does 12055 E Mercer Ln have accessible units?
No, 12055 E Mercer Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 E Mercer Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12055 E Mercer Ln has units with dishwashers.

