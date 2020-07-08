12055 E Mercer Ln

Amenities

Welcome to paradise! This 4 bedroom coventry home is loaded with upgrades. Entry has tile w-granite inlays. Kitchen opens to family room and has granite counters, island, eat in kitchen, and beautiful views of the mountains and city. Master suite is downstairs and has exit to backyard and pool Huge master bathroom with separate shower and tub and massive walk in closet! Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a game room with balcony overlooking the desert and more views. Backyard is an oasis with pebble tec play pool, water feature, grass, and view fencing. All appliances are included along with washer and dryer. Call today for easy showing! Sorry, no cats. **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 FOR RENTING THIS HOME!!** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information