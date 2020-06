Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Your clients have arrived home! The home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, den, vaulted ceilings through out. Fireplace in Family room, Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Kitchen over looking the family room. loads of cabinets! Formal living and dining room. Community is guard gated. Community pool and spa. New tenant to verify all measurements and schools.