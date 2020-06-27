All apartments in Scottsdale
11989 N 93rd St
11989 N 93rd St

11989 North 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11989 North 93rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
11989 N 93rd St Available 09/09/19 Lovely townhouse in North Scottsdale! - Such a great townhouse in a very well maintained community. Fresh paint and new floors. This luxury townhome is ready for you. Private lot with no homes behind and mature trees for extra privacy. Beautiful tile in all the high traffic areas. Kitchen with granite tile counters, and breakfast nook. Large great room with dining area and large sliding glass door which allows plenty of natural light and access to the large private back patio. The Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet, en-suite with separate tub, shower and granite countertops. The extra bedrooms are good size and the second bathroom is beautiful with tiled shower/bath combo and granite counter top as well. Two car attached garage with laundry area and upper cabinets. Come and make this beautiful townhouse your home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4067735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11989 N 93rd St have any available units?
11989 N 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11989 N 93rd St have?
Some of 11989 N 93rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11989 N 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
11989 N 93rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11989 N 93rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11989 N 93rd St is pet friendly.
Does 11989 N 93rd St offer parking?
Yes, 11989 N 93rd St offers parking.
Does 11989 N 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11989 N 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11989 N 93rd St have a pool?
Yes, 11989 N 93rd St has a pool.
Does 11989 N 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 11989 N 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11989 N 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11989 N 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
