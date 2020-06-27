Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

11989 N 93rd St Available 09/09/19 Lovely townhouse in North Scottsdale! - Such a great townhouse in a very well maintained community. Fresh paint and new floors. This luxury townhome is ready for you. Private lot with no homes behind and mature trees for extra privacy. Beautiful tile in all the high traffic areas. Kitchen with granite tile counters, and breakfast nook. Large great room with dining area and large sliding glass door which allows plenty of natural light and access to the large private back patio. The Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet, en-suite with separate tub, shower and granite countertops. The extra bedrooms are good size and the second bathroom is beautiful with tiled shower/bath combo and granite counter top as well. Two car attached garage with laundry area and upper cabinets. Come and make this beautiful townhouse your home



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4067735)