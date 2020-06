11846 E SORREL Lane

Amenities

Completely Remodeled Kitchen Cabs & Granite Counters, Floor throughout, Bathrooms. A Must See! Very Open Floor Plan 2 Bedroom plus a Den, 2 Bath. CORNER LOT. Two-Tone Paint throughout home. YOU WILL ENJOY SITTING IN YOUR BACKYARD WITH EXTENDED PATIO WATCHING THE SUNSETS. (no carpeting or steps), LIGHTING, PAINT. VAULTED CEILINGS. LIGHT AND BRIGHT! New WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, Fridge. New Light Fixtures, New Landscape Drip System & Granite. new Door Hardware. STONEGATE HAS GREAT AMENITIES. WALKING AREAS/BBQ'S @ COMMUNITY POOL/SPA.