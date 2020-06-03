11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This designer home has been updated with a soft contemporary look. The furniture is high end decorator finishes. Large views of the McDowell Mountain's with views of a large pool and heated spa. The rooms are large and spacious with a wonderful eat in kitchen. Enjoy your private peaceful mountain views as you sit under your covered patio with luxury patio furniture. Large master suite with split bedrooms. Two other bedrooms spacious in size and 2 full baths and powder room. There is luxury furniture throughout with TV's in every room. Seasonal price is $6.000 for High season .