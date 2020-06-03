All apartments in Scottsdale
11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive
11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive

11773 East Mariposa Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11773 East Mariposa Grande Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This designer home has been updated with a soft contemporary look. The furniture is high end decorator finishes. Large views of the McDowell Mountain's with views of a large pool and heated spa. The rooms are large and spacious with a wonderful eat in kitchen. Enjoy your private peaceful mountain views as you sit under your covered patio with luxury patio furniture. Large master suite with split bedrooms. Two other bedrooms spacious in size and 2 full baths and powder room. There is luxury furniture throughout with TV's in every room. Seasonal price is $6.000 for High season .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have any available units?
11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have?
Some of 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive has a pool.
Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11773 E MARIPOSA GRANDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
