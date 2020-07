11745 N 99th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning, 6,000+ sq ft, custom home on a sprawling lot within its own private cul-de-sac, invites you to your new, tranquil retreat. It's all here- Polished Marble, 12' ceilings, dual-pane windows, living room w/ built-in bookcases, dining room w/private patio, chef's kitchen, finished as you'd expect & complete w/ butler's pantry. Master Suite w/ walk-in closets, travertine shower, jetted tub, dual vanities, sitting room & private exit. Upstairs complete w/ loft, terrace & incredible mountain views. Long driveway to 3 car garage, plenty of parking for entertaining. Back yard MUST be seen to be believed- flagstone patio, large lawn, zen garden & gorgeous lap pool. N/S exposure, all in a N. Scottsdale location that speaks for itself! Perfect for entertaining or all for yourself!