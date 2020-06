11615 E TERRA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

GATED GUARDED COMPLEX!! 3 BR, 3.5 BATHS HOME, HEATED POOL AND SPA!! 24 '' TRAVERTINE FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN, SUB-ZERO REFRIGERATOR, DOUBLE OVENS, LARGE EAT IN AREA . PLUS A BAR IN FAMILY ROOM TO KITCHEN! MASTER SUITE WITH AN OVER SIZED SPACIOUS CLOSET, WOODEN FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, JACK AND JILL BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER FOR THE TWO BACK BR'S. CUSTOM WOODEN SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. TWO FIREPLACES TO ENJOY LR AND FAMILY ROOM! PLUS A GREAT POOL WITH SPA AND GREEN GRASS . DOUBLE GARAGE WITH MULTIPLE FLOOR TO CEILING CABINETS, GAS WATER HEATER AND TWO GAS RHEEM FURNACES! 24 HOUR GUARDED AND GATED COMMUNITY! OVERSIZE HEATED POOL AND SPA PLUS 7 TENNIS COURTS AND PICKLE BALL COURT, CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA AND A VERY ACTIVE COMMUNITY CALENDAR!