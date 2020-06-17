All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 AM

11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive

11605 East Desert Holly Drive · (480) 619-0780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11605 East Desert Holly Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Goldie Brown Pinnacle Peak Ranch

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH JANUARY 26TH, 2020. Extraordinary mountain views and resort-like amenities! This beautiful new decorator furnished contemporary 5 bedroom 7 bath home is ideally situated at the end of a quiet cut-de-dac, on a large 3+ acre lot, within a private gated North Scottsdale community. The home offers the fortunate occupants a rare opportunity and exceptional stay. Enjoy the gorgeous grounds and pool, spa, outdoor grill, dining and sitting areas, private outdoor tub and shower off the master bathroom, and all of the beautiful decorator furnished interior spaces. This home will provide the perfect place to enjoy all that the Scottsdale area has to offer. Available for leases of 60 days or more, with longer term stays preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have any available units?
11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have?
Some of 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive does offer parking.
Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive has a pool.
Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
