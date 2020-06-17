11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH JANUARY 26TH, 2020. Extraordinary mountain views and resort-like amenities! This beautiful new decorator furnished contemporary 5 bedroom 7 bath home is ideally situated at the end of a quiet cut-de-dac, on a large 3+ acre lot, within a private gated North Scottsdale community. The home offers the fortunate occupants a rare opportunity and exceptional stay. Enjoy the gorgeous grounds and pool, spa, outdoor grill, dining and sitting areas, private outdoor tub and shower off the master bathroom, and all of the beautiful decorator furnished interior spaces. This home will provide the perfect place to enjoy all that the Scottsdale area has to offer. Available for leases of 60 days or more, with longer term stays preferred.