11605 E DESERT HOLLY Drive

Amenities
CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH JANUARY 26TH, 2020. Extraordinary mountain views and resort-like amenities! This beautiful new decorator furnished contemporary 5 bedroom 7 bath home is ideally situated at the end of a quiet cut-de-dac, on a large 3+ acre lot, within a private gated North Scottsdale community. The home offers the fortunate occupants a rare opportunity and exceptional stay. Enjoy the gorgeous grounds and pool, spa, outdoor grill, dining and sitting areas, private outdoor tub and shower off the master bathroom, and all of the beautiful decorator furnished interior spaces. This home will provide the perfect place to enjoy all that the Scottsdale area has to offer. Available for leases of 60 days or more, with longer term stays preferred.