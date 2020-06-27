11515 N 91ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and upgraded flooring throughout. Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Master suite has plush carpet and a private exit to backyard patio. Spacious walk-in closet! Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Water, Sewer and Trash included. Washer and Dryer included. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!