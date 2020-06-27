All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11515 N 91ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11515 N 91ST Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

11515 N 91ST Street

11515 North 91st Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11515 North 91st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your home sweet home has arrived! Warm wall tones and upgraded flooring throughout. Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, granite counters, and black appliances. Master suite has plush carpet and a private exit to backyard patio. Spacious walk-in closet! Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Water, Sewer and Trash included. Washer and Dryer included. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 N 91ST Street have any available units?
11515 N 91ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11515 N 91ST Street have?
Some of 11515 N 91ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11515 N 91ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
11515 N 91ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 N 91ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 11515 N 91ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11515 N 91ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 11515 N 91ST Street offers parking.
Does 11515 N 91ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11515 N 91ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 N 91ST Street have a pool?
No, 11515 N 91ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 11515 N 91ST Street have accessible units?
No, 11515 N 91ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11515 N 91ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11515 N 91ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College