11424 E SAND HILLS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator hot tub fireplace

Walk into this dynamic desert oasis and your heart just might skip a beat. The unparalleled panoramic mountain views, coupled with the dynamite city light views will take your breath away. The huge master retreat is complete with a waterfall bath and whirlpool tub, and sitting room with spectacular views of Troon and Pinnacle Peak mountains. Step into the gourmet kitchen and whip up a fantastic feast on your Wolfe range with pot-filler, stand alone Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, warming drawer and dual dishwashers. This majestic Tuscan home is ideal for entertaining; the outdoor covered patio with full kitchen, Viking BBQ, fireplace, wet bar, and wood-fired pizza oven is set next to a knock-out infinity pool and spa. This fantastic home is on a private cul-de-sac.