All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11424 E SAND HILLS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11424 E SAND HILLS Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

11424 E SAND HILLS Road

11424 East Sand Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11424 East Sand Hills Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Walk into this dynamic desert oasis and your heart just might skip a beat. The unparalleled panoramic mountain views, coupled with the dynamite city light views will take your breath away. The huge master retreat is complete with a waterfall bath and whirlpool tub, and sitting room with spectacular views of Troon and Pinnacle Peak mountains. Step into the gourmet kitchen and whip up a fantastic feast on your Wolfe range with pot-filler, stand alone Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, warming drawer and dual dishwashers. This majestic Tuscan home is ideal for entertaining; the outdoor covered patio with full kitchen, Viking BBQ, fireplace, wet bar, and wood-fired pizza oven is set next to a knock-out infinity pool and spa. This fantastic home is on a private cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have any available units?
11424 E SAND HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have?
Some of 11424 E SAND HILLS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11424 E SAND HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
11424 E SAND HILLS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 E SAND HILLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road offer parking?
No, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road does not offer parking.
Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have a pool?
Yes, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road has a pool.
Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 E SAND HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11424 E SAND HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College