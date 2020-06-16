All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:17 AM

11385 E WHITETHORN Drive

11385 East Whitethorn Drive · (630) 826-0134
Location

11385 East Whitethorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE 11/1/20 TO 3/1/2021 ONLY - NO MARCHPristine Seasonal Rental! Southern exposure with complete privacy and mountain views. Resort Backyard with heated pool, spa, swim up bar, BBQ, putting green, two fire pits, covered outdoor dining with TV. Interior has great room floor plan and four well appointed bedrooms plus den with barndoor & can act as overflow bedroom. Master features private spa bath and fireplace. Chef's kitchen, breakfast bar and separate dining area, all off of a great room that opens to the outdoors. This Home provides everything to experience the Arizona Lifestyle near Troon Monument Golf, Hiking Trails and all that Scottsdale Luxury Living has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have any available units?
11385 E WHITETHORN Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have?
Some of 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11385 E WHITETHORN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive does offer parking.
Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive has a pool.
Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11385 E WHITETHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
