11385 E WHITETHORN Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAILABLE 11/1/20 TO 3/1/2021 ONLY - NO MARCHPristine Seasonal Rental! Southern exposure with complete privacy and mountain views. Resort Backyard with heated pool, spa, swim up bar, BBQ, putting green, two fire pits, covered outdoor dining with TV. Interior has great room floor plan and four well appointed bedrooms plus den with barndoor & can act as overflow bedroom. Master features private spa bath and fireplace. Chef's kitchen, breakfast bar and separate dining area, all off of a great room that opens to the outdoors. This Home provides everything to experience the Arizona Lifestyle near Troon Monument Golf, Hiking Trails and all that Scottsdale Luxury Living has to offer.