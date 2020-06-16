11385 E WHITETHORN Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 11/1/20 TO 3/1/2021 ONLY - NO MARCHPristine Seasonal Rental! Southern exposure with complete privacy and mountain views. Resort Backyard with heated pool, spa, swim up bar, BBQ, putting green, two fire pits, covered outdoor dining with TV. Interior has great room floor plan and four well appointed bedrooms plus den with barndoor & can act as overflow bedroom. Master features private spa bath and fireplace. Chef's kitchen, breakfast bar and separate dining area, all off of a great room that opens to the outdoors. This Home provides everything to experience the Arizona Lifestyle near Troon Monument Golf, Hiking Trails and all that Scottsdale Luxury Living has to offer.