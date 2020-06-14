11367 N 78TH Street

Amenities

Unbelievable! Freshly Painted and Decorated, Fully furnished and accessorized, Perfect Vacation Home overlooking 9th Fairway of Starfire Golf Course within the gated community of Scottsdale Country Club. Total remodel, Stone/Wood Flooring throughout, Custom Cabinetry, Stone tile bath and showers, 8ft solid wood interior doors, custom paint and decor, Chef's Kitchen with DECOR Gas Cook-top and SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Granite and Stone Counter-tops throughout, Flat Screen TVs, Surround Sound, Electronic Lots of Conditioned Storage Privacy Shades, Private Guest Casita off Courtyard (3rd Bedroom/Office) with Built-in Desk and Queen size Murphy Bed.. High Season Rate of $6,000/mo. applies to October - April; Mid-Season Rate of $4,000/mo. applies to May - September;