All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11367 N 78TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11367 N 78TH Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

11367 N 78TH Street

11367 North 78th Street · (602) 571-0655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11367 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Unbelievable! Freshly Painted and Decorated, Fully furnished and accessorized, Perfect Vacation Home overlooking 9th Fairway of Starfire Golf Course within the gated community of Scottsdale Country Club. Total remodel, Stone/Wood Flooring throughout, Custom Cabinetry, Stone tile bath and showers, 8ft solid wood interior doors, custom paint and decor, Chef's Kitchen with DECOR Gas Cook-top and SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Granite and Stone Counter-tops throughout, Flat Screen TVs, Surround Sound, Electronic Lots of Conditioned Storage Privacy Shades, Private Guest Casita off Courtyard (3rd Bedroom/Office) with Built-in Desk and Queen size Murphy Bed.. High Season Rate of $6,000/mo. applies to October - April; Mid-Season Rate of $4,000/mo. applies to May - September;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11367 N 78TH Street have any available units?
11367 N 78TH Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11367 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 11367 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11367 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11367 N 78TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11367 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 11367 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11367 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 11367 N 78TH Street does offer parking.
Does 11367 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11367 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11367 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 11367 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 11367 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 11367 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11367 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11367 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11367 N 78TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity