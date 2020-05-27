All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11333 N 92ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11333 N 92ND Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:30 AM

11333 N 92ND Street

11333 N 92nd St · (480) 338-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11333 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1059 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
TURN KEY !GORGEOUS CONDO - MAIN Floor - SINGLE Level, OPEN Floor Plan, Favorite Plan, Newly Remodeled Kitchen includes all appliances, FIREPLACE in Fam Room, Nice patio, Nice Location - with garden views - just steps to one of TWO Heated Pools & Spas, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, & Gym! 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths - Spacious Rooms - MOVE IN CONDITION! Perfect Scottsdale Location - near shopping, 101 access, & schools! Some furnishings for sale on separate bill of sale - PET AND SMOKE FREE, Beautifully Decorated, custom paint & custom lighting - lots of closet space too!A MUST See ! hURRY ON THIS ONE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 N 92ND Street have any available units?
11333 N 92ND Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11333 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 11333 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
11333 N 92ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11333 N 92ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street offer parking?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 11333 N 92ND Street has a pool.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11333 N 92ND Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity