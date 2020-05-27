11333 N 92ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

TURN KEY !GORGEOUS CONDO - MAIN Floor - SINGLE Level, OPEN Floor Plan, Favorite Plan, Newly Remodeled Kitchen includes all appliances, FIREPLACE in Fam Room, Nice patio, Nice Location - with garden views - just steps to one of TWO Heated Pools & Spas, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, & Gym! 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths - Spacious Rooms - MOVE IN CONDITION! Perfect Scottsdale Location - near shopping, 101 access, & schools! Some furnishings for sale on separate bill of sale - PET AND SMOKE FREE, Beautifully Decorated, custom paint & custom lighting - lots of closet space too!A MUST See ! hURRY ON THIS ONE