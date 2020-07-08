All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

11250 E COCHISE Drive

11250 East Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11250 East Cochise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
This breathtaking fully renovated resort style property is situated on nearly an acre lot in Montana Vistas. This impeccably maintained 5 bedroom, 6182 sq foot home at the end of a private cul-de-sac was the anchor home for the Street of Dreams tour! Custom double glass iron doors open up to this beautifully designed resort style backyard oasis and an impressive guesthouse, with private entrance. The main house boasts dramatic soaring 20' ceilings in the great room and timeless finishes throughout.Guest house has a versatile game / media, separate bedroom and bath. The dine in gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stone back splash, a breakfast bar and beautiful views.Kids Pool, Water Feature, Custom putting green and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
11250 E COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 11250 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11250 E COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11250 E COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11250 E COCHISE Drive offers parking.
Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11250 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11250 E COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11250 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

