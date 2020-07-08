11250 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

This breathtaking fully renovated resort style property is situated on nearly an acre lot in Montana Vistas. This impeccably maintained 5 bedroom, 6182 sq foot home at the end of a private cul-de-sac was the anchor home for the Street of Dreams tour! Custom double glass iron doors open up to this beautifully designed resort style backyard oasis and an impressive guesthouse, with private entrance. The main house boasts dramatic soaring 20' ceilings in the great room and timeless finishes throughout.Guest house has a versatile game / media, separate bedroom and bath. The dine in gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stone back splash, a breakfast bar and beautiful views.Kids Pool, Water Feature, Custom putting green and more.