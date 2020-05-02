All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1124 N. 84th Pl.
1124 N. 84th Pl.

1124 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1124 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2 bdrm 1.5 bath. South Scottsdale (McDowell & Granite Reef) - This two-story townhouse is in a great location of South Scottsdale off Granite Reef and McDowell. Very quiet neighborhood with community pools and parks. And a large enclosed patio area by the front door. Just steps away from the park and pool.

It's a 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home provides a greatroom floorplan with the two bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master bedroom has a his/her closet. And has plenty of storage everywhere else. The Galley style kitchen comes with all appliances and updated fixtures. Building Carport provides covered parking w/separate storage room. Laundryroom is outside attached to the building. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966.2170 or apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 550. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.

Security Deposit $650, Application Fee $20, NO PETS ALLOWED

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have any available units?
1124 N. 84th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have?
Some of 1124 N. 84th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 N. 84th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N. 84th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N. 84th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1124 N. 84th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1124 N. 84th Pl. offers parking.
Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 N. 84th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1124 N. 84th Pl. has a pool.
Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1124 N. 84th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N. 84th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 N. 84th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

