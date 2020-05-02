1124 N. 84th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

2 bdrm 1.5 bath. South Scottsdale (McDowell & Granite Reef) - This two-story townhouse is in a great location of South Scottsdale off Granite Reef and McDowell. Very quiet neighborhood with community pools and parks. And a large enclosed patio area by the front door. Just steps away from the park and pool.



It's a 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home provides a greatroom floorplan with the two bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master bedroom has a his/her closet. And has plenty of storage everywhere else. The Galley style kitchen comes with all appliances and updated fixtures. Building Carport provides covered parking w/separate storage room. Laundryroom is outside attached to the building. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966.2170 or apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 550. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Security Deposit $650, Application Fee $20, NO PETS ALLOWED



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



