Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive

11053 East Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11053 East Bella Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Will consider short term rental 1 month minimum. Fully Furnished Executive/Family Home! Soaring ceilings, formal dining room & living room, lots of natural light. The island kitchen boasts whitewash cabinets, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens, dual sinks, gorgeous tile flooring and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom is a peaceful oasis w/fireplace & sitting area. The master bathroom showcases his & hers walk in closet, garden style bathtub, walk in shower, dual showers and a vanity area! A 3 car garage, circular drive. The covered back patio & observation deck overlooks a backyard that has a private heated pool/spa w/ water feature, private bathroom, your own chipping & putting green, fire pit and plenty of seating for all! Great Views of Camelback Mountain & Sonoran Desert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
