11053 E BELLA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Will consider short term rental 1 month minimum. Fully Furnished Executive/Family Home! Soaring ceilings, formal dining room & living room, lots of natural light. The island kitchen boasts whitewash cabinets, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens, dual sinks, gorgeous tile flooring and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom is a peaceful oasis w/fireplace & sitting area. The master bathroom showcases his & hers walk in closet, garden style bathtub, walk in shower, dual showers and a vanity area! A 3 car garage, circular drive. The covered back patio & observation deck overlooks a backyard that has a private heated pool/spa w/ water feature, private bathroom, your own chipping & putting green, fire pit and plenty of seating for all! Great Views of Camelback Mountain & Sonoran Desert.