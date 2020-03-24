All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

11047 E. Loving Tree Lane

11047 E Loving Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11047 E Loving Tree Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House for Rent - Stunning custom home located in North Scottsdale. 2 bedrooms with office which can be used as a guest room as there is another office in the property with built in desk. Home has a lot of windows and is light and bright. Tile throughout, wood shutters, built ins, large laundry room, huge extended garage with 2 storage closets and attic. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, guest room has a walk-in closet and large bathrooms. Kitchen has corian and granite counter tops. Built-in appliances are all newer. 2 a/c units are a few years old. The builder thought of it all, this is a gem. Back patio boasts stunning views. This home is located close to golfing, not far to restaurants, shopping, schools and all the amenities Cave Creek, Carefree and Scottsdale have to offer.

(RLNE4866620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have any available units?
11047 E. Loving Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have?
Some of 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11047 E. Loving Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11047 E. Loving Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
