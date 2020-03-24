11047 E. Loving Tree Lane

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House for Rent - Stunning custom home located in North Scottsdale. 2 bedrooms with office which can be used as a guest room as there is another office in the property with built in desk. Home has a lot of windows and is light and bright. Tile throughout, wood shutters, built ins, large laundry room, huge extended garage with 2 storage closets and attic. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, guest room has a walk-in closet and large bathrooms. Kitchen has corian and granite counter tops. Built-in appliances are all newer. 2 a/c units are a few years old. The builder thought of it all, this is a gem. Back patio boasts stunning views. This home is located close to golfing, not far to restaurants, shopping, schools and all the amenities Cave Creek, Carefree and Scottsdale have to offer.



(RLNE4866620)