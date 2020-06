Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This stunning territorial home sits in a secluded Cul-de-sac providing privacy on over 1 acre lot in the hills of N Scottsdale surrounded by gorgeous desert. You will enjoy wonderful views and fabulous sunsets fro your back patio, home sits at over 3,000 ft and has a private swimming pool. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with large walk-in closets in each bedroom. Travertine flooring and neutral carpets