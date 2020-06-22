All apartments in Scottsdale
10978 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

10978 E RAINTREE Drive

10978 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10978 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
wine room
Spectacular Mountain and City Light Views from large property against the Preserve. Updated executive home with 5 tastefully furnished bedrooms and 4 baths. Master suite includes a retreat area and access to balcony overlooking pool. Kitchen with granite slab counters, gas range etc. Large family room includes hi def flat screen, cigar/wine room and pool table great for entertaining. Fantastic backyard with outdoor kitchen, pebbletec pool with large waterfall and grotto. Looking for 1 year lease. Rate vary depending on length of lease. Landscape and Pool Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
10978 E RAINTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 10978 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10978 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10978 E RAINTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
No, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10978 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
