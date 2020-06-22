10978 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table wine room

Spectacular Mountain and City Light Views from large property against the Preserve. Updated executive home with 5 tastefully furnished bedrooms and 4 baths. Master suite includes a retreat area and access to balcony overlooking pool. Kitchen with granite slab counters, gas range etc. Large family room includes hi def flat screen, cigar/wine room and pool table great for entertaining. Fantastic backyard with outdoor kitchen, pebbletec pool with large waterfall and grotto. Looking for 1 year lease. Rate vary depending on length of lease. Landscape and Pool Service included.