10935 E CLINTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME Located in the well maintained Paradise Vista Estates neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, schools & the 101. High ceilings, large windows & French doors & views to the backyard. Vaulted ceilings in the great room, kitchen & master bedroom. Eat in kitchen, granite countertops, island & tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio leading to large paver seating area w/ wonderful landscaping including artificial grass, mature ficus tree & backyard lighting. Large 18 inch tile spans entry, great room, kitchen & hallway. Master Suite boasts a custom walk in closet, walk in shower w/ 2 shower heads & dual sinks . This home has been impeccably maintained and updated. All of this within the highly rated Scottsdale Unified School Dist