Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

10935 E CLINTON Street

10935 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

10935 East Clinton Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME Located in the well maintained Paradise Vista Estates neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, schools & the 101. High ceilings, large windows & French doors & views to the backyard. Vaulted ceilings in the great room, kitchen & master bedroom. Eat in kitchen, granite countertops, island & tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio leading to large paver seating area w/ wonderful landscaping including artificial grass, mature ficus tree & backyard lighting. Large 18 inch tile spans entry, great room, kitchen & hallway. Master Suite boasts a custom walk in closet, walk in shower w/ 2 shower heads & dual sinks . This home has been impeccably maintained and updated. All of this within the highly rated Scottsdale Unified School Dist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 E CLINTON Street have any available units?
10935 E CLINTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 E CLINTON Street have?
Some of 10935 E CLINTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 E CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
10935 E CLINTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 E CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 10935 E CLINTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10935 E CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 10935 E CLINTON Street offers parking.
Does 10935 E CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10935 E CLINTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 E CLINTON Street have a pool?
No, 10935 E CLINTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 10935 E CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 10935 E CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 E CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10935 E CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.

