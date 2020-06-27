10909 E KALIL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to one of Scottsdale's desirable zip codes, 85259. Fantastic Rental Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & neutral palette throughout. Formal living/dining room, laminate wood floors, neutral tile floor in all the right places, window blinds, soaring ceilings, & ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, tile counters/backsplash, French doors to patio, & plenty of wood cabinets. Perfect Home for entertaining. Private den, ample closets, & generous size bedrooms. Granite bathroom counters. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, BBQ patio, swaying palm trees, & endless blue skies. Close to Shopping, Schools, & Freeway. Will not last!! Exterior being painted.July 29 New AC unit installed 2018.