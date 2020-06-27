All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10909 E KALIL Drive
10909 E KALIL Drive

10909 East Kalil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10909 East Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to one of Scottsdale's desirable zip codes, 85259. Fantastic Rental Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & neutral palette throughout. Formal living/dining room, laminate wood floors, neutral tile floor in all the right places, window blinds, soaring ceilings, & ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, tile counters/backsplash, French doors to patio, & plenty of wood cabinets. Perfect Home for entertaining. Private den, ample closets, & generous size bedrooms. Granite bathroom counters. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, BBQ patio, swaying palm trees, & endless blue skies. Close to Shopping, Schools, & Freeway. Will not last!! Exterior being painted.July 29 New AC unit installed 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 E KALIL Drive have any available units?
10909 E KALIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 E KALIL Drive have?
Some of 10909 E KALIL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 E KALIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10909 E KALIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 E KALIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10909 E KALIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10909 E KALIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10909 E KALIL Drive offers parking.
Does 10909 E KALIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10909 E KALIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 E KALIL Drive have a pool?
No, 10909 E KALIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10909 E KALIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10909 E KALIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 E KALIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 E KALIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
