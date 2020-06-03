All apartments in Scottsdale
10878 N. 105th Way
10878 N. 105th Way

10878 North 105th Way · No Longer Available
Location

10878 North 105th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Scottsdale Home with Pool! - This home is gorgeous! The home has custom finishes from roof to the travertine & wood floors. The home boasts a gated front courtyard, stone veneer front, dual pane windows, high efficiency A/C, sky lights, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, center island, updated bathrooms with travertine surrounds. The inviting backyard features a pebbletec pool, built-in BBQ, and a wide RV gate. This home won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Lori Gardner 480-945-7755.We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until September 30th to schedule showing.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4410963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10878 N. 105th Way have any available units?
10878 N. 105th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10878 N. 105th Way have?
Some of 10878 N. 105th Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10878 N. 105th Way currently offering any rent specials?
10878 N. 105th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10878 N. 105th Way pet-friendly?
No, 10878 N. 105th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10878 N. 105th Way offer parking?
No, 10878 N. 105th Way does not offer parking.
Does 10878 N. 105th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10878 N. 105th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10878 N. 105th Way have a pool?
Yes, 10878 N. 105th Way has a pool.
Does 10878 N. 105th Way have accessible units?
No, 10878 N. 105th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10878 N. 105th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10878 N. 105th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
