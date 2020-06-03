10878 N. 105th Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Scottsdale Home with Pool! - This home is gorgeous! The home has custom finishes from roof to the travertine & wood floors. The home boasts a gated front courtyard, stone veneer front, dual pane windows, high efficiency A/C, sky lights, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, center island, updated bathrooms with travertine surrounds. The inviting backyard features a pebbletec pool, built-in BBQ, and a wide RV gate. This home won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
