10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Escape winter & enjoy this completely updated in 2019 luxurious vacation retreat. This upscale property in Scottsdale Ranch features 3 bedrooms + den/office, 3 baths, & a split floor plan. Interior finishes include granite & quartz counters, premium stainless steel appliances, & beautiful linen textured tile. The open floor plan with abundant natural light & vaulted ceilings includes a great room with an inviting gas fireplace & wet bar, chef's kitchen, breakfast room, formal living & dining, & oversized 3 car garage. Private, resort style backyard with heated pool, spacious patio with plush outdoor seating for lounging, outdoor dining, BBQ grill, & beautiful mountain and city light views. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing on a beautiful Scottsdale evening!