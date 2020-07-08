All apartments in Scottsdale
10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive

10875 East Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10875 East Bella Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Escape winter & enjoy this completely updated in 2019 luxurious vacation retreat. This upscale property in Scottsdale Ranch features 3 bedrooms + den/office, 3 baths, & a split floor plan. Interior finishes include granite & quartz counters, premium stainless steel appliances, & beautiful linen textured tile. The open floor plan with abundant natural light & vaulted ceilings includes a great room with an inviting gas fireplace & wet bar, chef's kitchen, breakfast room, formal living & dining, & oversized 3 car garage. Private, resort style backyard with heated pool, spacious patio with plush outdoor seating for lounging, outdoor dining, BBQ grill, & beautiful mountain and city light views. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing on a beautiful Scottsdale evening!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10875 E BELLA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

