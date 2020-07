Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Be the first to see this completely remodeled townhouse! New ceiling fans, window coverings, fresh paint & flooring! All appliances (washer/dryer located right next to unit - and are free to use at no cost) nice big patio and lots of sunlight, large dedicated secure storage in covered carport make this home perfect - and then there's the location!!! 16 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, 9 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, 6 minutes to ASU, 10 minutes to Casino!