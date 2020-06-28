All apartments in Scottsdale
10817 E SALT BUSH Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

10817 E SALT BUSH Drive

10817 East Salt Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10817 East Salt Bush Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing location with Camelback, City Lights, Sunsets and Mountain Views from heated private pool and elevated, private backyard overlooking the valley. Gated Castle Chase in McDowell Mtn Ranch with private fitness center and htd comm pool and spa. Upgraded, Single level home with heated private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1489sq ft, 2 car garage, new gas water heater, new whole-house water filtration system, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop/range, upgraded bathrooms, plantation shutters and black out shades. Great opportunity to live in North Scottsdale with pool service, pest control and landscape maintenance included. Gated community, north/south lot with privacy and views. No Cats Please. Available October 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have any available units?
10817 E SALT BUSH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have?
Some of 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10817 E SALT BUSH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive offers parking.
Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive has a pool.
Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10817 E SALT BUSH Drive has units with dishwashers.
