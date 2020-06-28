10817 E SALT BUSH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing location with Camelback, City Lights, Sunsets and Mountain Views from heated private pool and elevated, private backyard overlooking the valley. Gated Castle Chase in McDowell Mtn Ranch with private fitness center and htd comm pool and spa. Upgraded, Single level home with heated private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1489sq ft, 2 car garage, new gas water heater, new whole-house water filtration system, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop/range, upgraded bathrooms, plantation shutters and black out shades. Great opportunity to live in North Scottsdale with pool service, pest control and landscape maintenance included. Gated community, north/south lot with privacy and views. No Cats Please. Available October 1st, 2019.