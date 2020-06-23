10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished charming Santa Barbara design renovation with abundant style & character starting from the moment you cross the threshold of the hand-carved wood front door. Step into this gorgeous turn-key remodel in the guard gated community of Glenn Moor in Troon. Not one detail has been overlooked on this completely transformed open floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout the living spaces. This home boasts a large great room with soaring ceilings, bar area for entertaining, custom niches with wall space for exquisite artwork, open formal dining, gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, pantry, custom pendant lighting, Wolf and Kitchen Aid appliances, Hickory hand scraped wood floors, and 3 custom fireplaces.