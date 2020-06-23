All apartments in Scottsdale
10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road
10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

10801 E Happy Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10801 E Happy Valley Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished charming Santa Barbara design renovation with abundant style & character starting from the moment you cross the threshold of the hand-carved wood front door. Step into this gorgeous turn-key remodel in the guard gated community of Glenn Moor in Troon. Not one detail has been overlooked on this completely transformed open floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout the living spaces. This home boasts a large great room with soaring ceilings, bar area for entertaining, custom niches with wall space for exquisite artwork, open formal dining, gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, pantry, custom pendant lighting, Wolf and Kitchen Aid appliances, Hickory hand scraped wood floors, and 3 custom fireplaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

