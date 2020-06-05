All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10694 E Yearling Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10694 E Yearling Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10694 E Yearling Dr

10694 East Yearling Drive · (602) 725-2959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10694 East Yearling Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $9500 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lease to Own or Owner Finance this Awe-Inspiring Home!
--NO BANK Qualifying, Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
--PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT!
--CALL 602-725-1980
--We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy!
--Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right Buyer
--Prestigious Troon Golf Club Gated Community
--Huge Home (6000+ sf) on Big Lot (1 acre)
--Stunning Views of Troon Mountain & Pinnacle Peak
--Fully Furnished if Desired, Exquisite Turn-Key Castle!
--Separate Casita with its Own Yard
--Entertainer's Delight with 4 Patios, Pebble Tec Pool, and Built-In Grill!
*Call 602-725-1980

**PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Tenant Buyer wanting OUT! **SO MUCH more home for $$ than L.A. or Bay Area! **NO BANKS NEEDED **This could be your Dream Home, fully furnished if desired! **Will Work with Agents, Pay 4% for Right Buyer EVEN IF NOT BANK QUALIFIED! **What an Opportunity to Live in Luxury!

(RLNE5062042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10694 E Yearling Dr have any available units?
10694 E Yearling Dr has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10694 E Yearling Dr have?
Some of 10694 E Yearling Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10694 E Yearling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10694 E Yearling Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10694 E Yearling Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10694 E Yearling Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10694 E Yearling Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10694 E Yearling Dr does offer parking.
Does 10694 E Yearling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10694 E Yearling Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10694 E Yearling Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10694 E Yearling Dr has a pool.
Does 10694 E Yearling Dr have accessible units?
No, 10694 E Yearling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10694 E Yearling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10694 E Yearling Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10694 E Yearling Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity