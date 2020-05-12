10524 Thompson Peak Parkway

Amenities

Short-Term Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath home, valuted ceiling, open floor. Formal living room and dining room at entry. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space as well as an island that opens into family room with fireplace. Master suite features double doors, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. 2 Guest bedrooms with double beds allowing the home to sleep 6 comfortably. Desert backyard with covered patio. Community has 2 pools,spa, walking paths, childrens playground, tennis court and golf course. Newly renovated, air conditioned & fully furnished, 3-car garage, security system.Close to Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, restaurants Westworld and 101 freeway. Plenty of walking and hiking trails nearby.

Becca Linnig

REMAX