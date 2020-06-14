All apartments in Scottsdale
10504 E HORIZON Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:04 AM

10504 E HORIZON Drive

10504 East Horizon Drive · (602) 679-3193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10504 East Horizon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great semi-custom home! The 'Paloma' plan includes a cozy courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Inside the functional floorplan has 4 bedrooms,4.5 baths, custom cabinetry, beam ceilings & distinctive use of stone, tile & iron hardware. Great room & dining room open to the gourmet kitchen with alder center-island, granite countertops & Viking appliances. The master bedroom with fireplace. A separate studio loft, full bath & wet bar overlooks the courtyard. The private Haciendas Village has a pavilion/pool/spa/fitness area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have any available units?
10504 E HORIZON Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have?
Some of 10504 E HORIZON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 E HORIZON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10504 E HORIZON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 E HORIZON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10504 E HORIZON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10504 E HORIZON Drive does offer parking.
Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 E HORIZON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10504 E HORIZON Drive has a pool.
Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have accessible units?
No, 10504 E HORIZON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 E HORIZON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 E HORIZON Drive has units with dishwashers.
