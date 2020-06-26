All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

10466 East Texas Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10466 East Texas Sage Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Beautiful, Well Cared For, Tastefully Furnished Rental in highly desired McDowell Mountain Ranch has everything you need to feel like you are in your ''Forever Home'' the minute you move in! You'll find a perfect master bedroom retreat along with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. A fourth bedroom on main level is set up as an office but the owner will agree to supply a bed if needed. Well appointed kitchen offers eat-in dining along with a large island and bar seating that opens to the family room. Step outside to a peaceful oasis with a large covered patio furnished to relax or dine while enjoying the luxurious private backyard and amazing desert sunsets. The Award Winning McDowell Mtn Community offers everything you could desire! Community pools and rec centers, miles of walking, hiking and biking trails, volleyball and basketball courts, children's play areas and even a public golf course. Wow! All of this plus close proximity to excellent restaurants, world class shopping, an awesome variety of events at Westworld and easy access to the 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have any available units?
10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have?
Some of 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College