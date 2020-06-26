10466 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court

Beautiful, Well Cared For, Tastefully Furnished Rental in highly desired McDowell Mountain Ranch has everything you need to feel like you are in your ''Forever Home'' the minute you move in! You'll find a perfect master bedroom retreat along with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. A fourth bedroom on main level is set up as an office but the owner will agree to supply a bed if needed. Well appointed kitchen offers eat-in dining along with a large island and bar seating that opens to the family room. Step outside to a peaceful oasis with a large covered patio furnished to relax or dine while enjoying the luxurious private backyard and amazing desert sunsets. The Award Winning McDowell Mtn Community offers everything you could desire! Community pools and rec centers, miles of walking, hiking and biking trails, volleyball and basketball courts, children's play areas and even a public golf course. Wow! All of this plus close proximity to excellent restaurants, world class shopping, an awesome variety of events at Westworld and easy access to the 101 Freeway.