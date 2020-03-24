10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home has the master and 2 bedrooms up, and a 4th bedroom or den/office down, and 3 full baths. Tile in all the right places and neutral carpet, plus wood blinds and ceiling fans. The large kitchen features a center island and is open to a spacious family room. The Living/Dining area is spacious with lots of natural light. The over sized grassy backyard features a large side yard, a covered and open patio, expanded hard surfaces for child's play and backs to natural desert for privacy. Close to schools, library, two community pools, tennis courts, children's play and recreation areas, the McDowell Aquatic Center, shopping, dining, entertainment, the 101 and all the best that Scottsdale has to offer. House is ready for immediate occupancy.