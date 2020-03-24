All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

10454 East Texas Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10454 East Texas Sage Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home has the master and 2 bedrooms up, and a 4th bedroom or den/office down, and 3 full baths. Tile in all the right places and neutral carpet, plus wood blinds and ceiling fans. The large kitchen features a center island and is open to a spacious family room. The Living/Dining area is spacious with lots of natural light. The over sized grassy backyard features a large side yard, a covered and open patio, expanded hard surfaces for child's play and backs to natural desert for privacy. Close to schools, library, two community pools, tennis courts, children's play and recreation areas, the McDowell Aquatic Center, shopping, dining, entertainment, the 101 and all the best that Scottsdale has to offer. House is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have any available units?
10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have?
Some of 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10454 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
