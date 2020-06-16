10387 N 99TH Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Incredible Waterfront Home w/Spectacular Water & Mountain Views. Just bring your suitcase! Kitchen w/Large Island, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window Views. Kitchen Opens to Family Rm w/ Fireplace & Beamed Ceilings. Spacious Master Down w/Large Updated Bath & Walk-In Closet. Grand Staircase to Upper Level Loft + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Including a Jr. Master Suite. Expansive Upper Level Balcony w/Endless Lake/Mountain Views! Resort-Like Backyard to Entertain w/Bistro BBQ, Sparkling Waterfall Pool & Heated Spa! Relax in the Lush Green Oasis Backyard w/Towering Palm Trees. Large 3 car Garage w/Storage. LUXURIOUS LIFESTYLE-Includes Dock w/Boat for your use! Full Year Lease $6250 per month / higher per month if less than one year.