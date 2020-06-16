All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10387 N 99TH Street
10387 N 99TH Street

10387 North 99th Street · (480) 353-0394
Location

10387 North 99th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3665 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED Incredible Waterfront Home w/Spectacular Water & Mountain Views. Just bring your suitcase! Kitchen w/Large Island, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window Views. Kitchen Opens to Family Rm w/ Fireplace & Beamed Ceilings. Spacious Master Down w/Large Updated Bath & Walk-In Closet. Grand Staircase to Upper Level Loft + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Including a Jr. Master Suite. Expansive Upper Level Balcony w/Endless Lake/Mountain Views! Resort-Like Backyard to Entertain w/Bistro BBQ, Sparkling Waterfall Pool & Heated Spa! Relax in the Lush Green Oasis Backyard w/Towering Palm Trees. Large 3 car Garage w/Storage. LUXURIOUS LIFESTYLE-Includes Dock w/Boat for your use! Full Year Lease $6250 per month / higher per month if less than one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10387 N 99TH Street have any available units?
10387 N 99TH Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10387 N 99TH Street have?
Some of 10387 N 99TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10387 N 99TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10387 N 99TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10387 N 99TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10387 N 99TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10387 N 99TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10387 N 99TH Street does offer parking.
Does 10387 N 99TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10387 N 99TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10387 N 99TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10387 N 99TH Street has a pool.
Does 10387 N 99TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10387 N 99TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10387 N 99TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10387 N 99TH Street has units with dishwashers.
