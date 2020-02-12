10370 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully maintained Great Room floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus pool and bonus room. This popular open floor plan has tile in all the right places, neutral paint, plantation shutters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Closet has Classy Closets for extra storage and organization. Outside you'll find a Pebble finish play pool, firepit and flagstone patio. Landlord Pays for Full Pool Service. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is a short walk away.