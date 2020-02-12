All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10370 E ACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10370 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

10370 E ACOMA Drive

10370 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10370 East Acoma Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully maintained Great Room floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus pool and bonus room. This popular open floor plan has tile in all the right places, neutral paint, plantation shutters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Closet has Classy Closets for extra storage and organization. Outside you'll find a Pebble finish play pool, firepit and flagstone patio. Landlord Pays for Full Pool Service. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
10370 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 10370 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10370 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10370 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10370 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10370 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10370 E ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10370 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10370 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10370 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10370 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10370 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College