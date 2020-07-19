All apartments in Scottsdale
10348 N 104TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10348 N 104TH Way

10348 North 104th Way · No Longer Available
Location

10348 North 104th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful home in premier 55+ community located in the heart of Scottsdale! Very close to senior center, restaurants, shopping, parks, biking/walking trails. Home has been nicely updated! New wood floors in greatroom and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters with eat in breakfast nook and all stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer too! Plantation shutters on all windows allows for natural light. Vaulted ceilings in greatroom and master bedroom. Large master bedroom with two closets and bathroom with walk-in shower. Two guest bedrooms one with king bed and other with two twins are split from master. The extended patio features views of lush grass area. Community features 2 pools and 3 tennis courts. LEASED JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10348 N 104TH Way have any available units?
10348 N 104TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10348 N 104TH Way have?
Some of 10348 N 104TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10348 N 104TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
10348 N 104TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10348 N 104TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 10348 N 104TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10348 N 104TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 10348 N 104TH Way offers parking.
Does 10348 N 104TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10348 N 104TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10348 N 104TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 10348 N 104TH Way has a pool.
Does 10348 N 104TH Way have accessible units?
No, 10348 N 104TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10348 N 104TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10348 N 104TH Way has units with dishwashers.
