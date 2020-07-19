10348 N 104TH Way

Amenities

Wonderful home in premier 55+ community located in the heart of Scottsdale! Very close to senior center, restaurants, shopping, parks, biking/walking trails. Home has been nicely updated! New wood floors in greatroom and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters with eat in breakfast nook and all stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer too! Plantation shutters on all windows allows for natural light. Vaulted ceilings in greatroom and master bedroom. Large master bedroom with two closets and bathroom with walk-in shower. Two guest bedrooms one with king bed and other with two twins are split from master. The extended patio features views of lush grass area. Community features 2 pools and 3 tennis courts. LEASED JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2019.