Scottsdale, AZ
1028 N 85th Pl
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

1028 N 85th Pl

1028 North 85th Place · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

1028 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Highly desirable south Scottsdale location in Summerfield condominiums is where you will find this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath two story unit. Unit features wood laminate flooring and tile on the lower level. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, pantry, full appliance package, and dining area with slider door to the front courtyard/patio. Spacious living room and a half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath. Unit has ceiling fans throughout, and has an assigned carport. Complex is well maintained along with a community pool & spa. Great access to old town Scottsdales shopping, restaurants, and Loop 101 & 202 freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 N 85th Pl have any available units?
1028 N 85th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 N 85th Pl have?
Some of 1028 N 85th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 N 85th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1028 N 85th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 N 85th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 N 85th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1028 N 85th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1028 N 85th Pl offers parking.
Does 1028 N 85th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 N 85th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 N 85th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1028 N 85th Pl has a pool.
Does 1028 N 85th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1028 N 85th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 N 85th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 N 85th Pl has units with dishwashers.

