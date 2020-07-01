1028 N 85th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool hot tub

Highly desirable south Scottsdale location in Summerfield condominiums is where you will find this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath two story unit. Unit features wood laminate flooring and tile on the lower level. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, pantry, full appliance package, and dining area with slider door to the front courtyard/patio. Spacious living room and a half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath. Unit has ceiling fans throughout, and has an assigned carport. Complex is well maintained along with a community pool & spa. Great access to old town Scottsdales shopping, restaurants, and Loop 101 & 202 freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!