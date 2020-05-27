All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:21 AM

10222 North 105th Way

10222 North 105th Way · (602) 900-8656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10222 North 105th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3Bdm 2Ba Well maintained home in 55+ community in Scottsdale Ranch with lot backing to greenbelt. Great room concept with fireplace. Lite and bright with neutral decor. Tiled entry, formal dining room, large kitchen with eating area. Front and rear patios with lots of storage in garage. Prime subdivision with 2 heated pools, spas, and tennis courts. Close to senior center and shopping. Small pets only.Tenant pays all utilities. Available mid-May.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 North 105th Way have any available units?
10222 North 105th Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10222 North 105th Way have?
Some of 10222 North 105th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10222 North 105th Way currently offering any rent specials?
10222 North 105th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 North 105th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10222 North 105th Way is pet friendly.
Does 10222 North 105th Way offer parking?
Yes, 10222 North 105th Way does offer parking.
Does 10222 North 105th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 North 105th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 North 105th Way have a pool?
Yes, 10222 North 105th Way has a pool.
Does 10222 North 105th Way have accessible units?
No, 10222 North 105th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 North 105th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 North 105th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
