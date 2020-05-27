10222 North 105th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

3Bdm 2Ba Well maintained home in 55+ community in Scottsdale Ranch with lot backing to greenbelt. Great room concept with fireplace. Lite and bright with neutral decor. Tiled entry, formal dining room, large kitchen with eating area. Front and rear patios with lots of storage in garage. Prime subdivision with 2 heated pools, spas, and tennis courts. Close to senior center and shopping. Small pets only.Tenant pays all utilities. Available mid-May.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.