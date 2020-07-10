10210 N 77TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Awesome Scottsdale Remodel! Entertainers Dream on Huge Cul De Sac Lot. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Double Ovens, including New Stainless Refrigerator. Kitchen is open to Family Room. Formal Entry, with Sunken Living and Dining Rooms. Over-sized Master Suite . Master Bath Has Granite tops and a custom built walk in shower. Backyard is a Lush Oasis. Minutes From Freeways, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Shopping and Dining!!Wont Last Long!! Must See Pool Service and Landscaping included in Rent..