Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10210 N 77TH Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

10210 N 77TH Place

10210 North 77th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10210 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
La Cuesta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome Scottsdale Remodel! Entertainers Dream on Huge Cul De Sac Lot. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Double Ovens, including New Stainless Refrigerator. Kitchen is open to Family Room. Formal Entry, with Sunken Living and Dining Rooms. Over-sized Master Suite . Master Bath Has Granite tops and a custom built walk in shower. Backyard is a Lush Oasis. Minutes From Freeways, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, Shopping and Dining!!Wont Last Long!! Must See Pool Service and Landscaping included in Rent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10210 N 77TH Place have any available units?
10210 N 77TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10210 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 10210 N 77TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10210 N 77TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10210 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10210 N 77TH Place offer parking?
No, 10210 N 77TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 10210 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10210 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 N 77TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10210 N 77TH Place has a pool.
Does 10210 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10210 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10210 N 77TH Place has units with dishwashers.

