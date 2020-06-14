All apartments in Scottsdale
10172 E OLD TRAIL Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10172 E OLD TRAIL Road

10172 East Old Trail Road · (480) 319-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

10172 East Old Trail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished patio home offering dual master suites each with full size private bathrooms, closets & patios. On great room floor with separate formal dining area + kitchen. Incredible patio with outdoor fireplace, cooking station, and breathtaking mountain views. Close to newly remodeled fitness center; convenient community location minutes from clubhouses, golf courses, and gates to access nearby shopping and dining. Must be a Desert Mountain Member to use the Clubhouses. January -May monthly price will be $6,500. June-September $2,750 monthly. Desert Mountain Club amenities are exclusive to Desert Mountain members only. Home rental contracts do NOT render any access to Desert Mountain Club amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have any available units?
10172 E OLD TRAIL Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have?
Some of 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10172 E OLD TRAIL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road offer parking?
Yes, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road does offer parking.
Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have a pool?
No, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road does not have a pool.
Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have accessible units?
No, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10172 E OLD TRAIL Road has units with dishwashers.
