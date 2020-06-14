10172 E OLD TRAIL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished patio home offering dual master suites each with full size private bathrooms, closets & patios. On great room floor with separate formal dining area + kitchen. Incredible patio with outdoor fireplace, cooking station, and breathtaking mountain views. Close to newly remodeled fitness center; convenient community location minutes from clubhouses, golf courses, and gates to access nearby shopping and dining. Must be a Desert Mountain Member to use the Clubhouses. January -May monthly price will be $6,500. June-September $2,750 monthly. Desert Mountain Club amenities are exclusive to Desert Mountain members only. Home rental contracts do NOT render any access to Desert Mountain Club amenities.