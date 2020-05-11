All apartments in Scottsdale
10155 E CONIESON Road
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

10155 E CONIESON Road

10155 East Conieson Road · No Longer Available
Location

10155 East Conieson Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3 - 5 month fully furnished Home for Rent... 4 spacious bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Gorgeous contemporary kitchen decor with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances Kitchen is stocked with all kitchen supplies, plates, silverware, coffee maker Luxurious sectional to watch your favorite show on the large 84in flat screen TV Top of the line beds and bedding as we want all of our guests to be comfortable and have a great night sleep The private backyard has plenty of seating to gather around the pool (pool floats provided), a hot tub to soak in, and bbq for grilling 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

