Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Amazing rental in Scottsdale!! This 3 Bedroom plus a den is ready to take as yours. Flooring is upgraded throughout this home with tile and wood laminate. Kitchen has beautiful granite with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large family room with fireplace. This large desert landscaped backyard is beautifully done with pavers and a great fire pit. Garage has plenty of storage with builtin cabinetry. Close Loop 101, shopping and more. Great location.