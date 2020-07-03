All apartments in Scottsdale
10124 E Meadow Hill Dr
10124 E Meadow Hill Dr

10124 East Meadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10124 East Meadow Hill Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great rental in North Scottsdale. This house provides an open floor plan, living room and dining room. Open kitchen with island that overlooks dining area and access to the backyard which is great for family and entertaining. Large laundry room with plenty of counter space, utility sink with storage. Master bedroom is located on main floor which is separated from the other 3 bedrooms located upstairs. Master bathroom has walk in shower and tub with dual sinks. Master bedroom has access to large backyard. Backyard has covered patio, easy care landscape. Brand new paint and carpet March of 2020. This property is close to freeways, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have any available units?
10124 E Meadow Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have?
Some of 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10124 E Meadow Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10124 E Meadow Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.

