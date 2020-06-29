10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill tennis court

''Rented Unfurnished''Updated,sophisticated, luxury/executive rental in North Scottsdale. Magnificent views of Pinnacle Peak greet you from big picture windows the moment you walk in. 14ft Vaulted ceilings and overly generous amounts of natural light throughout. You'll enjoy the ever popular open concept kitchen/family room, eat-in nook with over sized breakfast bar, SS appliances, double ovens and granite counters . Wet bar, butler pantry, bonus room, split floor plan, large covered patio to relax and gaze at the mountains are a few more reasons to appreciate living here. A stones throw from clubhouse and tennis court. This truly remarkable property is visibly impeccably maintained and cared for, seeking tenants with high expectations that will do the same. Avail 1/17/2020