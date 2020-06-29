All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail

10080 East Buckskin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10080 East Buckskin Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eagles Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
''Rented Unfurnished''Updated,sophisticated, luxury/executive rental in North Scottsdale. Magnificent views of Pinnacle Peak greet you from big picture windows the moment you walk in. 14ft Vaulted ceilings and overly generous amounts of natural light throughout. You'll enjoy the ever popular open concept kitchen/family room, eat-in nook with over sized breakfast bar, SS appliances, double ovens and granite counters . Wet bar, butler pantry, bonus room, split floor plan, large covered patio to relax and gaze at the mountains are a few more reasons to appreciate living here. A stones throw from clubhouse and tennis court. This truly remarkable property is visibly impeccably maintained and cared for, seeking tenants with high expectations that will do the same. Avail 1/17/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have any available units?
10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have?
Some of 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail offers parking.
Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have a pool?
No, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have accessible units?
No, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10080 E BUCKSKIN Trail has units with dishwashers.

