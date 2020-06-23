10075 E Friess Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new interior paint, new windows & sliding door. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace in family room, wood laminate in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, steps from the Community Pool, minutes from the 101, close to shopping, Starbucks, Kierland, & Mayo Clinic. Pets approved by owner, one dog allowed. No smoking, New carpet to be installed in Living Room. Minimum one year lease, two car garage. Private backyard. No overnight parking in subdivision,