10075 E Friess Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

10075 E Friess Drive

10075 East Friess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10075 East Friess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new interior paint, new windows & sliding door. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace in family room, wood laminate in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, steps from the Community Pool, minutes from the 101, close to shopping, Starbucks, Kierland, & Mayo Clinic. Pets approved by owner, one dog allowed. No smoking, New carpet to be installed in Living Room. Minimum one year lease, two car garage. Private backyard. No overnight parking in subdivision,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10075 E Friess Drive have any available units?
10075 E Friess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10075 E Friess Drive have?
Some of 10075 E Friess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10075 E Friess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10075 E Friess Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 E Friess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10075 E Friess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10075 E Friess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10075 E Friess Drive does offer parking.
Does 10075 E Friess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10075 E Friess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 E Friess Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10075 E Friess Drive has a pool.
Does 10075 E Friess Drive have accessible units?
No, 10075 E Friess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10075 E Friess Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10075 E Friess Drive has units with dishwashers.
